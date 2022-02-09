Ranveer Singh shares a video of a little girl channelling Deepika Padukone

‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela‘ was released in 2013, but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s performances are still remembered. Now, nearly nine years later, Ranveer has discovered on the internet ‘Choti Deepika,‘ who has polished Deepika’s look from the film.

A little girl dressed in a similar lehenga choli to Padukone’s in the film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some classic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Deepika Padukone in the film, shared a lip-sync video on Twitter, “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!”

Read more: Ranveer Singh Can’t Ignore Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: “My Baby Girl Looks Like…”

“Check out this mini version of you!” he said, praising the young talent and tagging his co-star and wife in the process. “Love the expressions!” he exclaimed, as he dubbed the girl “choti Deepika.”

The video can be found here:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

The scenario, which illustrates the struggles of two lovers stuck between their families, Rajadi and Sanera, who have been at the hate for years, is one of the most powerful in the film.

The original scene can be viewed here: