Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ranveer Singh shares a video of a little girl channelling Deepika Padukone

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm
Ranveer Singh

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela was released in 2013, but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s performances are still remembered. Now, nearly nine years later, Ranveer has discovered on the internet Choti Deepika, who has polished Deepika’s look from the film.

A little girl dressed in a similar lehenga choli to Padukone’s in the film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some classic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Deepika Padukone in the film, shared a lip-sync video on Twitter, “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!”

Read more: Ranveer Singh Can’t Ignore Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: “My Baby Girl Looks Like…”

“Check out this mini version of you!” he said, praising the young talent and tagging his co-star and wife in the process. “Love the expressions!” he exclaimed, as he dubbed the girl “choti Deepika.”

The video can be found here:

The scenario, which illustrates the struggles of two lovers stuck between their families, Rajadi and Sanera, who have been at the hate for years, is one of the most powerful in the film.

The original scene can be viewed here:

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
18 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
7 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
12 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
18 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600