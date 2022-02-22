Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:56 pm
Ravi City project may be included in CPEC, CEO tells US envoy

Staff Reporter BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:56 pm

US Consul for Commercial Affairs John Coronado calls on CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin in Lahore on Tuesday. Photo/ Bol News

US Consul for Commercial Affairs John Coronado called on CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the CEO Ruda said that Ravi city will not be built on loans but on investment as the project may be included in CPEC.

Read more: SC recognised status of Ravi Urban Development Authority, says CEO Imran Amin

“We will also decide to include this project in the CPEC during the Pak-China conference at the year end,” he added.

Giving the project brief, the CEO said, “Our industrial zone will consist of 3,000 acres in which Saudi investors have signed a 600 million dollars contract to complete the projects.”

He also informed that discussions are underway with various countries including UK, UAE and Chinese investors for setting up more industrial units.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in Ravi City for energy and wastewater treatment plant projects.

“Foreign investment in the industrial area will provide employment to millions of people,” he added.

He further said, “We want to invest in the development of industrial and residential projects in Ravi city.”

He also said, “If American companies take interest, we will provide them with better environment and business facilities,”

During the meeting, U.S. Consul General Coronado said that Ravi City is a commendable project, which is very attractive for investors.

Read more: New cities like RUDA need of the hour for Pakistan, says PM Imran

He further said, “Our companies want to invest in the IT and energy sector and soon our companies will be ready to work here.”

At the end of the meeting, Amin thanked the U.S. Consul for his visit described the U.S. investment in Ravi as a great way to further strengthen Pak-US relations.

