Rawalpindi commissioner proposes hiring of officials for Ring Road

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Commissioner Captain (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal has proposed to hire the services of consultant and contractor for immediate execution of the projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk.

Moreover, the commissioner directed all officers to work honestly and fearlessly in taking action against illegal constructions and housing schemes.

The 58th meeting of governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held on Saturday at the RDA conference room. The meeting was chaired by RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Rawalpindi commissioner, who is also the Director-General (DG) of the authority.

The governing body approved the agenda items about Rawalpindi Ring Road and Kutchery Chowk projects.

The commissioner proposed to hire the services of a consultant and award the work to the contractor for immediate execution of both projects.

He has also directed to provide relief to the public and emphasised that people should be aware of building and zoning regulations 2020 and illegal housing schemes.

Mengal directed all employees of the authority to work honestly and diligently to redress the grievances of common people.

He directed metropolitan planning and traffic engineering (MP&TE) to take strict action against unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He also directed the land use and building control (LU&BC) director to work fearlessly to take strict action against encroachments.

A committee comprising RDA vice chairman, chief engineer RDA, MP&TE director, and LD&EM director has also been formed to check and verify mortgages and the status of development as committed by private housing societies.

The authority also decided that a joint survey will be conducted along with other stakeholders to physically demarcate the area to be clarified for the jurisdiction of both RDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).