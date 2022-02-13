Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:29 am
Re-polling for LG elections in 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts underway

Karak Local Body Election

KP Local Body Election. Image: File

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, re-polling in 13 districts for local government elections is underway on Sunday (today), Radio Pakistan Reported.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), re-polling is being held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either because of deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local bodies polls.

The 13 districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand Agency.

The electoral body has established a total of 568 polling stations for the polling. More than 700,000 voters will use their right to vote in the re-polling.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up to maintain the law and order situation on the polling day.

The polling will continue till 5:00 PM without any break.

