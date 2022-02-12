Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Feb, 2022. 01:06 pm
Re-polling in 13 districts for KP LG elections to be held tomorrow

The electoral body has established a total of 568 polling stations for the polling. Image: File

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), re-polling for local government (LG) elections in 13 districts will be held on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP), the re-polling will be held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either due to deteriorated situation on polling day or the death of the contesting candidates during the first phase of the local bodies elections.

Read more: ECP orders expulsion of Gandapur from DI Khan for violating code of conduct

The 13 districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, and Mohmand.

The electoral body has established a total of 568 polling stations for the polling. More than 700,000 voters will use their right to vote in the re-polling.

Read more: KP local body election: SC asks ECP to give reasons for re-polling

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up to maintain the law and order situation on polling day.

The re-polling will begin at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

