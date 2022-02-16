Red Cross says cyberattack was ‘criminal’

GENEVA – The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month’s cyberattack on its servers was a targeted, criminal act, as it attempts to contact more than 515,000 vulnerable people whose data was breached.

Director-general Robert Mardini said the attack was “targeted” because the hackers used specifically designed code to infiltrate the ICRC’s systems and avoid detection.

Hackers seized the personal and confidential data of more than 515,000 people, some of whom had fled conflicts and natural disasters, had gone missing or were prisoners.

“This was a sophisticated attack, a criminal act breaching sensitive humanitarian data,” Mardini said in an open letter.

“The hackers took advantage of a vulnerability that none of our cyber-defence systems detected, and once inside our network deployed techniques to disguise themselves as legitimate users.”

The breached data related to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s restoring family links services.

Mardini said the ICRC was working to inform people whose data was breached and mitigate the risks they may now face.

The international movement works to clarify the fate of missing persons, exchange family messages and reunite loved ones.

Mardini said the movement’s neutral and impartial stance was vital to be able to work safely in conflict zones — and said it should not be targeted in either the physical or the digital world.

“We believe it is critical to have a firm consensus in words and actions that humanitarian data must never be attacked,” he said.

“We will do everything in our power to further enhance the protection of our data today and in the future and, crucially, to press for the protection of humanitarian action in the digital space.”

Following the attack, the ICRC said it was ready to speak with the cyberattackers, directly and anonymously, but so far “we have had no contact with the hackers”, a spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

The ICRC’s data protection chief Massimo Marelli called the cyberattack “state-like” earlier this month.