Repository of faith

The Lahore Cathedral is one of the iconic 19th century buildings which have added to the grandeur of the city and the fame of Mall Road

The cathedral is also custodian of a faldstool used by King George V at the Tate Service of Delhi Darbar (Court of Delhi) on December 10, 1911. Image: File

LAHORE: Lahore has inherited rich cultural, religious and political history over millennia as it was home to multifarious iconic buildings tracing Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist history in the region.

The Lahore Cathedral, known as the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, is one of the iconic 19th century buildings which have added to the grandeur of Lahore and the fame of Mall Road.

Built in the Gothic style of architecture in 1887, the Angelical cathedral stands witness to the advent of the British Empire in the subcontinent. Also known as the ‘Kukar Girja’ to Lahoris of the 20th century due to its affinity with the weathercock — it is not there anymore —erected atop the church on the central lantern to show direction of the wind, the church has been one of the major religious heritage sites in the country. It is said that the weathercock was removed as a precaution to protect human lives in the aftermath of the 1935 Quetta earthquake.

On the history of the Lahore Cathedral of the Resurrection, Pastor Shaid Meraj said the cathedral houses some of the holiest relics and historic documents and paraphernalia. He also said that a memorial wall has been dedicated to the officers of the 5th King Edward’s Own Probyn’s Horse Cavalry Regiment including Punjabi Musalmans, Sikhs and Dogras who had served the Crown from 1857 until 1947, adding that the regiment exists even today.

About relics, the pastor said the cathedral was in possession of one of the prized religious relics in the form of Saint Thomas Cross (known as the Taxila Cross as it was unearthed during excavations in Taxila in 1935), adding that Saint Thomas was one of the 12 disciples of Christ who came to India in the first century AD. The cross was handed over to the 5th Bishop Reverend George D. Brane by the wife of Deputy Commissioner Mrs Cuthbert King.

About the red cross at the gate of the cathedral, the pastor disclosed that it was removed from the pro-cathedral, the Saint James Church, the Lower Mall and placed at the cathedral in 1927.

He said the Tomb of Anarkali dome-like building, currently used by the Archives Department (Punjab Civil Secretariat), was consecrated in 1854 as the St James Church, which was declared a pro-cathedral.

He said the building was previously used by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s son Kharak Singh as a residence as well. Though St James Church ceased to exist after the completion of the Lahore Cathedral of the Resurrection, a road from Anarkali Bazar leading to the civil secretariat is still called Church Road.

The cathedral is also custodian of a faldstool used by King George V at the Tate Service of Delhi Darbar (Court of Delhi) on December 10, 1911. The Delhi Darbar was commemorated to proclaim the new emperor of India by the United Kingdom. The Delhi Darbar was held on three occasions, but the 1911 Darbar was the only occasion when a sovereign, George V, attended.

Pastor Meraj said the church is also repository to six change-ringing bells which were imported from England, adding that the hand-operated bells are the only working bells in South Asia. He said originally, seven bells were ordered but only six were dispatched due to the lack of funds. He said the donations were collected by Mother’s Union, adding that seven bells were in consonance with the seven notes of music.

Stained-glass windows

Another feature of the Lahore Cathedral Church is the stained-glass windows. Though many have eroded over the past 140 years, the stained-glass windows in the ladies’ chapel are still intact. He said stained-glass windows will be imported from Germany to replace the blurred ones.

He said the pipe organ, though out of use today, is one of the rare collections at the cathedral, adding that the organ is made up of 11,500 pipes. He said the pipe organ went out of order due to seepage through the ceiling in 1979 and all efforts to restore it were in vain. He said Griffin James was the last to play this pipe organ.

The Rt Rev Irfan Jamil said the Lahore Cathedral of the Resurrection has been included among the national heritage buildings since the centennial celebrations in 1987, adding that the Ministry of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs has tasked its conservation to promote religious tourism in the country.

The Director General (DG) Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Kamran Lashari said the best was being done to preserve the masterpiece of Gothic architecture and an important building of Christian faith in the heart of the city. He said all efforts were being made to restore the grandeur of the Lahore Cathedral of the Resurrection.—APP