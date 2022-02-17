Resolution against Mohsin Baig’s arrest filed in Punjab Assembly

A resolution against the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Baig has been filed in the Punjab Assembly today.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Sumera Komal in the house condemning the arrest of Baig.

While referring to the arrest on Wednesday, the resolution criticized the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Read more: Mohsin Baig arrested on Murad Saeed’s complaint: FIA

“After the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), FIA is now becoming government’s puppet”, it read.

The media mogul was arrested by FIA Cyber Crime Wing yesterday after a raid at his residence in Islamabad.

FIA in a statement said that it arrested the senior journalist on the complaint of Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed.

During the arrest, Baig held two FIA officers hostage at gunpoint and mishandled them.

Read more: ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

Punjab government spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan while speaking to Bol News said that the FIA fulfilled all legal requirements before Baig’s arrest and rejected the allegation that it lacked a search and seize warrant before the arrest.