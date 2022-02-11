Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that a resolution would be tabled in the National Assembly for open court hearing in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif of his alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion.

He, in a tweet, said that Shehbaz Sharif had no right to address the house until he explained his links with Masroor Anwar and Maqsood, a peon.

شہباز شریف کے خلاف 16 ارب روپے کے ایف آئی اے کے رمضان شوگر ملازمین کے کیس کی کھلی سماعت کے لئے اسمبلی میں قرارداد جمع کروائے گے۔شہباز شریف کومقصود چپڑاسی اورمسرورانور کا جواب دینے تک اسمبلی میں تقریر کاکوئی حق نہیں ہے۔دھیلے کی نہیں اربوں کی کرپشن کا حساب دینا پڑے گا — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 11, 2022

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.