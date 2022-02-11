Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:19 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shehbaz’s case: Farrukh says resolution to be tabled in NA for open court hearing

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:19 pm

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that a resolution would be tabled in the National Assembly for open court hearing in the case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif of his alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion.

Read more: Fawad says Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted on Feb 18 in money laundering case

He, in a tweet, said that Shehbaz Sharif had no right to address the house until he explained his links with Masroor Anwar and Maqsood, a peon.

 

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif would have to give answer of the corruption worth billions of rupee.

Read More

30 mins ago
AUS VS SL: Josh Hazlewood four wickets lead Australia towards victory over Sri Lanka

AUS VS SL: Australia opened the post-Justin Langer era with an easy...
41 mins ago
SHC dismisses pleas of Shell’s officer and others in Rs2.37bn reference

Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed petitions of Yaseer-ul-Haq Effendi,a district manager...
1 hour ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans opts to field against Lahore Qalandars | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to field first...
1 hour ago
IND VS WI: Axar Patel, KL Rahul ruled out of T20 squad

IND VS WI: Axar Patel and KL Rahul have been ruled out...
3 hours ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
3 hours ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Asim Riaz
2 mins ago
Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s brother in the next film?

Asim Riaz is a model and actor who rose to fame after...
Alia Bhatt
11 mins ago
Alia Bhatt talks about her marriage plans, ‘I’m married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, both actors, have been dating for almost...
Redmi Note 11
15 mins ago
Ooredoo Qatar Released Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 smartphone....
Ramsha Khan is a mauve delight in this lavish outfit, see photos
16 mins ago
Ramsha Khan is a mauve delight in this lavish outfit, see photos

Ramsha Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani television actress and model...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600