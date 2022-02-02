Resolving Kashmir issue, establishing stability in Afghanistan important: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that resolving the Kashmir issue and establishing economic stability in Afghanistan was compulsory for regional peace.

Talking to the media representatives after an event at Governor House, he also praised the Pakistani armed forces and termed it the best force in the world capable of defeating the enemy on every front.

Read more: Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Governor Sarwar said that Pakistan wanted peace not only in the region but across the world.

Pakistan had played an exemplary role in the Pak-Afghan peace process, he said, adding that today the world was appreciating the role of Pakistan for peace.

He maintained that “unconditional aid” must be sent to the people of Afghanistan as instability in their country would impact world peace.

Sarwar said that 220 million people of Pakistan were with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Whenever Pakistan’s enemies, including India, tried to conspire against it in the past, the armed forces gave them a befitting response, he added.

He said that in the war against terrorism, all security agencies, including the armed forces of Pakistan, rendered sacrifices, following which peace was restored in the country.

Pakistan was moving forward on every front, he added.

Governor Sarwar said that the present government was strengthening the institutions and ensuring transparency and merit in the country at all levels.

He went on to say that practical steps were being taken to strengthen the institutions.

Governor Punjab said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us, and it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play his role for development, prosperity, peace and stability in Pakistan.”

“When every Pakistani will play their role honestly, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward,” he said.

Read more: AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

Talking about the Kashmir issue and atrocities on Muslims in India, Sarwar said that the Indian Army was carrying out a genocide of innocent Kashmiris. There was no such thing as Human Rights in India.

“We call upon the international organisations, including the United Nations, to take immediate action and stop the massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmir,” he concluded.