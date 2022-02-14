Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:30 pm
Rihanna

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield Mall in Culver City, Los Angeles. Waiting for Rihanna’s second brick-and-mortar shop for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, to open. Metallic mannequins in Fenty intimates stood in the store’s blazing entrance.

Read more: Rihanna reveals how being pregnant impacted her day-to-day fashion

The neon-colored boutique feels like a futuristic maze, with each area (named Ripple, Logo, Swirl, and Evergreen) transporting shoppers to a different world. The colour scheme for Valentine’s Day is pink and red lace intimates paired with darker-toned pieces.

The soon-to-be mother continues to raise the bar on what it takes for lingerie companies to be successful. Rihanna’s clothing empire is at the forefront of where fashion could go in the future. With Savage X Fenty’s marketing includes men, LGBTQIA+ people, and disabled people. She made loungewear, underwear, and intimate gear that is for everyone. This inclusivity is gaining traction around the world.

Read more: Rihanna planning to marry long time Buea A$AP Rocky

Shoppers came to the mall to shop the Savage X Fenty 2022 Valentine’s Day collection. But were startled by the pop-culture sensation herself. Riri arrived with A$AP Rocky in the evening, dressed in a deep-red vinyl robe with a dramatic drape around her developing tummy, greeting fans and customers.

The store is indeed mesmerizing. Wall-to-ceiling motion images of Rihanna loop throughout the store, immersing customers in her Savage X Fenty world. The store even showcases new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that assists clients in choosing the optimal lingerie fit.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

1 week ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...
1 week ago
Corrupt leaders will have to face accountability, return plundered amount: Gill

Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill reiterated on Thursday that corrupt...
1 week ago
Who was Jan Micker?

Jan Christiaensz Micker was a Dutch Golden Age landscape painter who lived...
1 week ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
1 week ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...
1 week ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China opposes attempts to undermine Kazakhstan's stability: envoy
1 min ago
China opposes attempts to undermine Kazakhstan’s stability: envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is opposed to attempts to...
Kate Middleton
5 mins ago
Queen overturned long-standing rule for Kate Middleton’s, Prince William kids

The Queen was reported to have intervened firmly to overturn a long-standing...
Sydney Sweeney
14 mins ago
Sydney Sweeney recounts being informed by a director that she would never be able to appear on television

Sydney Sweeney, who currently plays Cassie Howard on the smash HBO programme...
U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson
16 mins ago
U.S. should address systemic racism: Chinese FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should reflect deeply on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600