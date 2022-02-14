Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield Mall in Culver City, Los Angeles. Waiting for Rihanna’s second brick-and-mortar shop for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, to open. Metallic mannequins in Fenty intimates stood in the store’s blazing entrance.

The neon-colored boutique feels like a futuristic maze, with each area (named Ripple, Logo, Swirl, and Evergreen) transporting shoppers to a different world. The colour scheme for Valentine’s Day is pink and red lace intimates paired with darker-toned pieces.

The soon-to-be mother continues to raise the bar on what it takes for lingerie companies to be successful. Rihanna’s clothing empire is at the forefront of where fashion could go in the future. With Savage X Fenty’s marketing includes men, LGBTQIA+ people, and disabled people. She made loungewear, underwear, and intimate gear that is for everyone. This inclusivity is gaining traction around the world.

Shoppers came to the mall to shop the Savage X Fenty 2022 Valentine’s Day collection. But were startled by the pop-culture sensation herself. Riri arrived with A$AP Rocky in the evening, dressed in a deep-red vinyl robe with a dramatic drape around her developing tummy, greeting fans and customers.

The store is indeed mesmerizing. Wall-to-ceiling motion images of Rihanna loop throughout the store, immersing customers in her Savage X Fenty world. The store even showcases new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that assists clients in choosing the optimal lingerie fit.

