Rihanna’s father over joyous for the baby

The iconic singer, Rihanna who is all set to embark on motherhood, announced her pregnancy a while ago leaving fans and family thrilled for the upcoming baby.

Rihanna shared the glad tiding by showing her baby bump that also leaves her father excited for the new addition in family.

Her father while talking to Page Six said that he is ecstatic.

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom”, he added.

The Umbrella singer’s father also disclosed that his daughter unveiled the news by calling him on Sunday.