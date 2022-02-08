Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there’s someone we didn’t see before!

Rita Ora announced on Instagram on February 7 that she has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast series. The working title prequel, starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad, is set years before the love affair between Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad), and follows Gaston and LeFou on an unexpected voyage with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly (Briana Middleton).

Read more: Disney Plus jumps into K-drama with Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) 

Ora will play a fugitive with unusual talents who possess unknown knowledge that could have far-reaching consequences for an entire kingdom.

The British singer posted on Instagram, “I can’t keep the secret any longer!” “I’m ecstatic to be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series!” says the actress.

Read more: Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Along with some recent images, the actress, who has previously been in the Fifty Shades films and episodes of 90210 and Empire, shared a snapshot of herself as Belle when she was younger. “I remember seeing Beauty and the Beast with my family over and over as a child and fell in love with the music and characters right away,” she explained. “I could never have imagined entering this fantasy world in my wildest thoughts.”

According to Gary Marsh, CCO of Disney Branded Television, the prequel will answer some tough questions that Disney fans have been asking for years.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 days ago
Billie Eilish, the fans favorite! For such reasons!

Billie Eilish is incredibly concerned about her fans, as evidenced by the...
7 days ago
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?

A Swiss agricultural institute determined that the famed holes in cheeses like...
7 days ago
A woman who gave birth to 69 babies over 27 separate labors

The record for most babies born to one woman is 69. Mrs....
1 week ago
Eat these magic mushrooms and reduce depression for five years

A chemical contained in magic mushrooms has been demonstrated to cause "substantial...
1 week ago
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world!

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world! The Cullinan...
1 week ago
What interesting questions do Pakistani women ask Google every day? 

Women rely highly on Google in their daily lives because Google is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
7 mins ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
12 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
18 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600