Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:26 pm
Robbers gang-rape woman in Karachi

A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjhani Town—Representative Image

KARACHI: A woman was allegedly been gang-raped at gunpoint during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani Town, BOL News reported on Monday.

The horrifying incident was reported on Sunday night in Sujrani Town Sector 7-A, where three suspected robbers barged into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

After looting valuables, the robbers held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers fled the crime scene safely, according to police, who added that efforts were being made to apprehend those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the alleged rape victim’s medical examination cannot be carried out owing to the absence of a female medical-legal office (MLO) at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Last year in November, a 10-year-old was raped and killed in Khairpur district.

The victim, a Hindu boy, had gone missing from the Babarlu Bypass area since Friday evening. Relatives of the child started searching for him, but to no avail. In the night, they found the boy’s tortured body from a vacant plot in the area.

According to the initial report of the police, the boy was sexually abused before he was murdered. The police said the boy was strangulated using a rope.

This incident of rape and murder has caused grief and anger in the minority community.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three suspects involved in sexually abusing children in Kharian. The suspects have been identified as Gibran, Makhdoom and Mustafa. The incidents of rape took place within the limits of Kakrali and Saraye Alamgir police stations. Cases have been registered against them in both the police stations.

