Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm

Ruckus in Senate as FM Qureshi calls Senator Gilani ‘a compromised, sold-out leader’

ISLAMABAD:  The ongoing Senate session was once again marred with ruckus as hot words were exchanged between the members of treasury and opposition benches after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called Opposition Leader Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani, ‘a compromised, sold-out’ leader.

Taking a direct jibe at the opposition leader, the foreign minister said that contrary to his statement given in the house, the opposition leader will never tender his resignation from the post. “He is a liar, he will always remain glued with the chair,” the minister said. “PML-N was duped yesterday as it has always been and always will. I know very well how he got elected to the seat.”

The foreign minister said that the leader of the opposition was elected a senator after buying votes as seen in videos that featured his son. “Isn’t a petition being heard before the Election Commission of Pakistan against him and his son,” he remarked.

The minister said that rather than a compromised, sold-out person like Gilani, the PPP should have given the post of leader of the opposition to competent politicians like Raza Rabbani and Sherry Rehman.

I will respond to Qureshi in the house: Gilani

Leader of the Opposition Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s stooped low today, and he will respond to his allegations in the house. “Qureshi has disrespected Senate,” he maintained. “We have a majority in the Senate, had we staged a walk out, he would have no one to talk to. We gave him the opportunity to speak, this is our magnanimity.”

 The opposition leader said that Qureshi was his parliamentary speaker during his tenure as a Speaker in late Benazir Bhutto’s tenure. The-then prime minister asked him to teach parliamentary norms to Qureshi. “And today he had the audacity to lecture me,” he sarcastically remarked.

