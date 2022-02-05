Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:59 pm

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. Iimage: File

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following the approval of the sixth tranche by the IMF.

Talking to PTV in Beijing on Saturday, the Finance Minister said he was warning the elements, who were speculating and hoarding the dollar, that the rupee would move the other side.

He asked these elements to have faith in the rupee as it would further gain strength.

Regarding the China visit, the Finance Minister was confident that the discussion with the Chinese side would help improve our economy.

Read more: IMF approves sixth tranche of loan programme for Pakistan: Shaukat Tarin

Tarin had said the approval of the sixth tranche by the IMF was encouraging saying it would bring stability to the country’s economy and currency.

In a video statement on Thursday, he had said this indicates that the international lender agrees to Pakistan’s economic strategy.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bloomberg, the finance minister had said despite commodity price shocks in the international market, the economy of the country would grow by four point five to five per cent during the current fiscal year.

Tarin had said, although, Pakistan was on the right track, it has to face certain difficulties through international commodity prices.

