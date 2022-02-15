Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 04:37 pm
Russia adds 166,631 daily COVID-19 cases

russia

Image: Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia has registered 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 14,480,596, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The country’s national death toll grew by 704 to 341,635, while the number of recoveries increased by 137,881 to 11,470,925.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 8,160 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,621,652.

Read more: Russia registers 180,456 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,668,036, while the COVID-19 mortality rate dropped to 2.36 percent.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in all of Russia’s 85 regions.

 

