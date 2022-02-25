Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:40 pm
Russia can play a pivotal role in regional collectivity: FM Shah Mahmood

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

The lawmaker said it is important to move towards geo-economics and Russia can play a pivotal role in regional collectivity.

The minister said that both countries discussed the political and peace situation in South Asia specially the issue of Afghanistan and Kashmir.

The premiere also underscored the rising trend of Islamophobia in the world.

The session was followed by a meeting with the deputy prime minister of Russia along with senior officials to discuss the bilateral trade, investment opportunities in both states, energy cooperation, gas pipeline, and the establishment of an energy terminal at Gwadar.

“Our focus was on energy cooperation essential for our economy and how to fast track it”, he added.

Not only this, it was also underlined during the visit that the regional imbalance should be addressed.

“The premier also availed the opportunity to elucidate Pakistan’s perspective on Ukraine-Russia crisis”.

The Foreign Minister said that the situation in Ukraine did not arise overnight, as it has a long history. Russia-Ukraine issue should be resolved through diplomacy and efforts should be made to prevent further deterioration of diplomatic relations.

“Pakistan feels that the path for dialogue is still open for both states”, he added.

