Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 11:56 am
Russia claims to be evacuating military forces from Ukraine’s border

Moscow – Russia said on Friday that it has begun removing additional tanks and other armoured equipment from locations near Ukraine’s border after conducting war exercises that sparked concern in the West.

“After completing scheduled exercises, another military train carrying people and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent barracks in the Nizhny Novgorod region,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Separately, it stated that ten warplanes had been withdrawn from the seized Crimean peninsula by Moscow.

