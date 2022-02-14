Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Feb, 2022. 04:12 pm
Russia registers 180,456 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW- Russia confirmed 180,456 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 14,313,965, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 683 to 340,931, while recoveries rose by 97,185 to 11,333,044. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 9,616 new cases, taking its total to 2,613,492. According to data released on Friday, the level of herd immunity in the country stood at 61.9 percent.

Read more: Russia’s teenage athlete in doping spotlight

Over 85.8 million Russians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 81.5 million are fully vaccinated, the data showed.

