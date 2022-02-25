Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 03:49 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression?

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 03:49 pm
Ukraine
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin’s onslaught, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Moscow wanted to “free Ukraine from despotism.”

“President Putin decided to execute an unique military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, liberated from oppression, Ukrainians themselves may freely chose their destiny,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated during a news conference in Moscow.

Read more: UN condemns the arrestation of anti-war protestors in Russia

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian army official has stated that Russian soldiers will invade territories outside of Kyiv on Friday. The president of Ukraine has appealed to the world community to help his country.

Read More

6 hours ago
At least two killed in clashes on Pak-Afghan border

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least two people were killed and several more injured...
14 hours ago
Bitcoin price drops after Russia attacks Ukraine

Bitcoin plummeted below $35,000 early Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced...
15 hours ago
Biden Threatens Russia With New Sanctions on Banks and Russian Elites

President Biden announced further penalties against Russian banks and leaders in the...
15 hours ago
IMF, World Bank chiefs warn of global impacts from Ukraine war

WASHINGTON, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The leaders of the World Bank and...
15 hours ago
Canada imposes new tough sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

OTTAWA, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday...
15 hours ago
OSCE pulls foreign staff out of Ukraine

VIENNA, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Saeeda Imtiaz bold video
4 mins ago
WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz displays her curves in recent bold video

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz, popularly known for her role in Prime Minister Imran...
Protestors
19 mins ago
UN condemns the arrestation of anti-war protestors in Russia

The United Nations criticised the "arbitrary detention" of over 1,800 individuals in...
Amna Ilyas criticized over bold statement
26 mins ago
Amna Ilyas draws intense criticism over bold statement

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
Putin
43 mins ago
EU wants to cut ‘all links’ between Russia and global financial system

PARIS - The European Union wants to cut all links between Russia...
Adsence Ad 300X600