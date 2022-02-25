Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression?

As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin’s onslaught, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Moscow wanted to “free Ukraine from despotism.”

“President Putin decided to execute an unique military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, liberated from oppression, Ukrainians themselves may freely chose their destiny,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated during a news conference in Moscow.

Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian army official has stated that Russian soldiers will invade territories outside of Kyiv on Friday. The president of Ukraine has appealed to the world community to help his country.