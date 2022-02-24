Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, along with a delegation. Photo/ APP

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here, along with a delegation.

Read more: PM Imran, Putin discuss regional developments, bilateral matters

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

The prime minister is currently on a two-day official visit to Russia, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian deputy PM met the prime minister after the latter had a detailed one-on-one meeting with President Putin.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdur Razzak Dawood and National Security Adviser Mooed Yusuf accompanied the prime minister in the meeting.

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.

Read more: US asks PM Imran Khan to play his part in averting Russia-Ukraine conflict

During the visit, the prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Member of the National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kiyani.

