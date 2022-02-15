Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:29 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Russia’s defence minister in Syria for Assad meeting

AFP News Agency

16th Feb, 2022. 12:29 am
Russia's defence minister in Syria for Assad meeting

Google

MOSCOW, Feb 15, 2022 (AFP) – Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Syria for talks with President Bashar al-Assad and to inspect a Russian airbase in the war-torn country, his ministry said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the West and Moscow over Ukraine.

During a meeting in Damascus, Shoigu “informed the Syrian president about the exercises of the Russian navy in the eastern Mediterranean,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The two discussed “military-technical cooperation as part of the joint fight” against international terrorism and Russian humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria “suffering from the prohibitive sanctions of the United States and Western countries”.

Shoigu also inspected Russia’s Hmeimim air base in western Syria, the statement said.

It wasn’t clear from the statement precisely when the meeting took place.

Moscow has been a key ally of the Assad regime throughout the Syrian conflict that erupted in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

Russia’s military intervention in 2015 helped turn the tide of the war in Assad’s favour and Moscow maintains military bases in the country.

Russia’s political and military support for Syria has been a particular sticking point in Moscow’s relations with the West, which has imposed sanctions on Moscow for bolstering the Assad regime.

Tensions between Moscow and the West have soared in recent, with the West accusing the Kremlin of amassing troops on its border with Ukraine in advance of a possible invasion

Read More

3 hours ago
Markets rally on hopes for easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG - Asian markets rebounded Wednesday and Europe extended gains on...
3 hours ago
Indonesian finance minister have to say something about climate change

JAKARTA - All the G20 member countries should proactively react in addressing...
3 hours ago
China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

BEIJING- China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity,...
3 hours ago
Rescuers scour for survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 94

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - Rescue workers raced against the clock Wednesday searching for...
4 hours ago
Tigray rebels gang-raped women and girls in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI - Tigrayan fighters deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women...
4 hours ago
13 killed after falling down well in India

NEW DELHI - Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
6 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
7 mins ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Prince Andrew
11 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
15 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600