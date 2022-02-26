Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 05:43 pm
Ryan Reynold hints to new developments in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3’s Ryan Reynolds promises fresh developments! The Fans have been on the edge of their seats. Waiting for any word about the imminent third installment of the smash Deadpool. After being delayed for more than a decade, the Ryan Reynolds starrer was finally released in 2016. Previously, Marvel Studios revealed that a film with Reynolds was in the works.

The actor revealed some new details about the project in a recent interview with Collider. When asked if he and director Shawn Levy had discussed the film, Reynolds replied, “We talk about pretty much anything, but I’ll say this about that subject: I expect to have a batch of updates on it sooner rather than later. So, in the future, I’ll be able to talk about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and decisively.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds stated in a previous interview that filming for the long-awaited sequel is set to begin at the end of 2022. Marvel’s Kevin Feige indicated that a tentative release date for the film has already been established in another interview. He also revealed that the film’s script was in the works. Saying, “the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers right now.”

Reynolds, on the other hand, is expected to appear in a different Marvel film before Deadpool 3. Deadpool is expected to appear in the next Doctor Strange sequel. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to fans.

