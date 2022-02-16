Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases




south korea

SEOUL – South Korea’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 90,443 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 1,552,851.

The daily caseload was up from 57,175 in the previous day, topping 90,000 for the first time in the Asian country.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 18,834 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 27,954 and 5,817, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 37,676, or 41.7 percent of the total local transmissions.

Read more: S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Among the new cases, 162 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 27,659.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 313, down one from the previous day.

Thirty-nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,202. The total fatality rate was 0.46 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,757,215 people, or 87.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people was 44,249,882, or 86.2 percent of the population.

The number of those who received their booster dose was 29,769,192, or 58.0 percent of the population.

 

