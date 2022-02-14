Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Saba Qamar serves up a perfect glam look for Valentine’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 03:31 pm
Saba Qamar

Actress Saba Qamar has made a stunning appearance with her killer looks in her recent Instagram collection.

The Digest Writer star is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices and this time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.

Donning an all-black mini dress, Qamar is winning millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks and beauty. “Everyday is a Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in one of her posts.

In dewy makeup – minimal eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of bold red lipstick, the actress was ready to make her Instagram family drool.

“It’s the connection we can’t explain,” read the caption in another post.

Also Read: Saba Qamar flaunts her look in Faraz Manan

Saba Qamar never shies away from going bold in photoshoots especially when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress. This time too, she flaunted her svelte frame in a glamorous black dress and left her tresses open in little curves.

Also, the 37-year-old finished off her look with black high heels.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

Read More

55 mins ago
Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman is going all out for her husband Keith Urban on...
1 hour ago
Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine's Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B,...
1 hour ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
2 hours ago
Travis Scott celebrates Valentine's Day with a Kim Kardasian Lookalike

Nothing, not even Travis Scott's new-born child with Kylie Jenner, is stopping...
2 hours ago
Trevor Noah will host the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will be...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ridiculed for giving their dog an unpleasant name

Once again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire, this...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Raast instant payment system
42 seconds ago
PM launches second phase of Raast instant payment system

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran khan on Tuesday launched the second phase of...
Jennifer Lopez
8 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ getting engaged and married, source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck form a lovely couple, and their bond...
Dhanashree Verma
11 mins ago
Watch: Dhanashree Verma and her mother groove to Kacha Badam song on Valentine’s day

On Valentine's Day, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, danced...
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights
18 mins ago
Vietnam ends COVID-19 curbs on international flights

HANOI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has officially removed all COVID-19 restrictions...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600