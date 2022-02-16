Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
16th Feb, 2022. 12:49 pm
Saboor & Ali set internet ablaze with romantic clicks from dreamy honeymoon

Saboor & Ali honeymoon in Turkey

The newlywed celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari keeps fans glued to their avid PDA-filled social media updates since they entered the new chapter of their lives.

Saboor and Ali have now shared adorable pictures from their honeymoon getaway in Turkey as they celebrated Valentine’s Day amidst a dreamy vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the super talented Fitrat actress posted a series of pictures from the fairytale honeymoon trip with beautiful mosques in the backdrop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Also Read: ‘Saboor used to choose girls for me’: Ali Ansari reveals his platonic relationship with wife

In the pictures, the couple posed for stunning portraits during the yacht rise at the Bhousphor Bridge in Istanbul.

On the other hand, the Bebaak star also treated fans with loved-up snaps with his wifey Saboor. Sharing the pictures he wrote, “Happy Valentines Day my sweetheart. Honeymoon vibes”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Saboor wore a long blue dress teamed with a baby pink puffer jacket while Ali opted for a high neck with denim jeans and a long coat. The duo emitted absolute newly wedded couple vibes as the debonair hubby presented a ‘red rose’ to his ladylove.

A number of netizens and fellow celebrities dropped heart reacts and compliments for the two on their respective posts.

The lovebirds said their vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07, 2022, followed by a star-studded Shendi.

 

