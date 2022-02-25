Saeed Ghani blames PM Imran’s close associates for corruption in the country

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani on Friday said that PM Imran Khan’s close associates had been involved in the corruption.

While talking to the media, Ghani maintained that the incumbent government was responsible for skyrocketing petrol prices.

He blamed the PTI-led government for the soaring inflation in the country and said, “People are deprived of necessities like medicines which are now out of reach of the common man”.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader underscored that the government was striving hard to suppress the anti-government cry.

He said that since the incumbent government is in power, the prices of petrol, vegetables, electricity, and other commodities had increased.

“It is the constitutional right of Sindh to have ample supply of gas for the residents”, the minister added.

Saeed Ghani maintained that the PTI provincial minister was daydreaming of taking Sindh into power by 2023.

The lawmaker also held the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for the communal riots in the past.