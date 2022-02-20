Safer cities

A delegation comprising members of civil society including human rights activists, bureaucrats, engineers and people from different walks of life gathered at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office on Feb 16 where they were briefed, by the Operations Commander SP Mohammad Asim Jasra and other officials, about the integrated emergency response system, integrated intelligence counter-surveillance system, intelligent traffic management system and electronic evidence management system.

While briefing the delegation, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) PSCA, DIG Mohammad Kamran Khan said that it would not be possible to curb crimes or trace the whereabouts of criminal elements, particularly in the thickly populated commercial areas, without putting in place a strong surveillance system.

“In this regard, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has played an instrumental role not only in modernising the police system of the province but also offering a round-the-clock surveillance system to ensure security of the cities”.

He maintained that in order to improve the law-and-order situation, the police took advantage from the PSCA services and installed CCTV cameras on its patrolling vehicles to have an accountability system within the police. The Safe Cities’ project is proving helpful in traffic management as well besides bringing down the crime rate and terrorist activities in Punjab. Similar projects in other countries have also yielded positive results showing a remarkable decline of 25 to 30 per cent in crime rate and even up to 60 to 65pc in some countries, that too in a short span of time.

After analysing the encouraging results of the Safe Cities project, it has been decided to expand it to nine other districts of the province including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur, informed DIG Kamran Khan.

Furthermore, he informed the participants that for the monitoring and analysis of visuals, “Asia’s biggest” video wall was set up at the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre and about 8,000 cameras with high technology having the features of rotating, night vision readability, face recognition and a number of others were installed in Lahore to make the city safe.

The PSCA, on the directions of the Lahore High Court, formulated a plan in collaboration with the city traffic police (CTP) to start e-ticketing on the violations of traffic laws.

The PSCA has started sending SMS to the e-challan defaulters, and the city traffic police is taking action against all those who have failed to submit the fines. “Around 17 teams of the traffic police are engaged in catching the e-ticket defaulters. For this purpose, a mobile app has also been provided to the city traffic police by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority through which the e-challan can be checked on the spot”, the senior police official apprised.

Upon the success of the e-ticketing system in Lahore, the Islamabad Safe City project’s officials have also sought cooperation from the PSCA for the launching of e-ticketing in the capital city. After effectively pursuing and implementing the project in Lahore, the PSCA extended its all-out support, particularly technical support, to Quetta and Peshawar Safe City projects, and have also committed to technically assist the Karachi Safe City Project.

Another significant emergency initiative of the PSCA is the Police Unified Communication and Response (PUCAR-15) system that has enabled to record all emergency calls received at Police-15 emergency number through a centralised system, for which a unique mechanism was prepared to link all police officers of the province and 1,200 police stations with the Safe Police Network.

The DIG maintained that the main purpose to design the unified system was to make the complete data of police emergency-15 available for analysing the police response and crime rate, besides providing help to the provincial police officers, and the regional and district police officers to evaluate the police performance.

Crime stats

While sharing figures, he said the PSCA Lost and Found Centre’s statistics for 2020-21 revealed that it helped in handing over more than 400 missing persons and children to their guardians during a year.

“The authority would soon extend the Lost and Found service to the whole [of] Punjab. Besides awareness, the PSCA in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) conducted a survey on traffic management, “Public Perception of Traffic Management”, at 18 different places in the metropolis to observe the citizen’s perception about traffic issues.

He stated that the Media Monitoring Centre has reported more than 12,000 social media pages to the law enforcement agencies and more than 7,000 pages were blocked regarding hate speech, sectarianism and anti-state material by the PTA.

Taking a unique initiative to prevent traffic accidents in the metropolis, the PSCA has released the videos of real accidents that had taken place due to overspeeding by the citizens as overspeeding, signal violations and one-way violation were the major causes of traffic accidents, the COO PSCA said, adding that the PSCA WebTV and Radio Safe City 88.6 have continued their campaign regarding road safety, e-challan, efficient use of the 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages, radio, and web TV.

Women Safety app

Talking about the Women Safety app, the COO PSCA informed that the app is equipped with essential features to help women in emergency situations. Women using the app can alert the police on the emergency helpline 15 or send an auto text via WhatsApp to the PSCA. As soon as the message is received, the designated teams are mobilised for an immediate response, heading to the caller’s precise location, DIG Kamran Khan said while adding that the app also allows women to mark a location safe or unsafe to help the authority to map the ‘gender-based violence hotspots’ in Punjab, and also to inform the nearest hospitals, police stations and other social services to prepare accordingly to respond to the complaints in the shortest time possible.

“Spaces marked as ‘safe’ are added to the app’s list of women-friendly spaces. Women can seek updates about the safest routes to travel before taking a journey”, he also explained. Live chat with representatives of the PSCA marks the women-friendly and non-friendly places, and awareness literature about the rights of women and anti-harassment laws in simple English and Urdu languages.

“We are translating the material in Seraiki and Pashto languages”, the DIG said. He informed that so far 147,000 women have installed this app and the facility is available on both the android as well as iOS operating systems.

He claimed that the police emergency response time has improved from 30-35 minutes to 20-25 minutes, while in the distant rural areas and in big cities it has improved to around 10-12 minutes.

“We receive around 50,000 calls on the 15 service from across Punjab and around 13,000 calls from Lahore on a daily basis, but some hoax calls create problems. The police official urged the general public to abstain from making prank calls.