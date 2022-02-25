Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Saggian Road Project to facilitate movement of over 110,000 vehicles: CM Buzdar

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:24 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Saggian Road project in Lahore on Friday, that the plan will facilitate the movement of more than 110,000 vehicles.

Usman Buzdar said that the project will be completed at the cost of 4.32 billion rupees.

Read more: Saeed Ghani blames PM Imran’s close associates for corruption in the country

The minister maintained that the project will help reduce the traffic congestion with the construction of a roundabout at Phol Mandi Chowk.

Not only will this, the project includes a car park as well that will be available at Faizpur Interchange M2.

“The government has allocated an enormous budget for the province, which is unlikely of the previous government”, he added.

CM Punjab said that the province has embarked on the journey towards progress and the PTI-led government has the manifesto of providing basic life necessities to people, prompt justice, and establishment of good governance.

While talking about the health card, he informed that the cards will be distributed to the whole province till the 31st of the next month.

Read More

1 hour ago
2.5m children to be vaccinated during the Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan

QUETTA: A five-day Anti Polio campaign was inaugurated in Balochistan on Friday...
1 hour ago
I support Peca but to say there should be no law is absurd: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Prevention of...
2 hours ago
Provision of better health facilities to masses Govt’s top priority: SAPM Faisal

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services,...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,122 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
3 hours ago
Imran Khan invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open...
3 hours ago
Govt once again planning ‘dangerous’ petrol price hike, says PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ali Zaidi slams PPP over 'harassing PTI workers' through Police
5 mins ago
Ali Zaidi slams PPP over ‘harassing PTI workers’ through Police

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday denounced PPP...
Ukraine
5 mins ago
Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression?

As Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the...
Saeeda Imtiaz bold video
9 mins ago
WATCH: Saeeda Imtiaz displays her curves in recent bold video

Actress Saeeda Imtiaz, popularly known for her role in Prime Minister Imran...
Protestors
24 mins ago
UN condemns the arrestation of anti-war protestors in Russia

The United Nations criticised the "arbitrary detention" of over 1,800 individuals in...
Adsence Ad 300X600