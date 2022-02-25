Saggian Road Project to facilitate movement of over 110,000 vehicles: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar said, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Saggian Road project in Lahore on Friday, that the plan will facilitate the movement of more than 110,000 vehicles.

Usman Buzdar said that the project will be completed at the cost of 4.32 billion rupees.

The minister maintained that the project will help reduce the traffic congestion with the construction of a roundabout at Phol Mandi Chowk.

Not only will this, the project includes a car park as well that will be available at Faizpur Interchange M2.

“The government has allocated an enormous budget for the province, which is unlikely of the previous government”, he added.

CM Punjab said that the province has embarked on the journey towards progress and the PTI-led government has the manifesto of providing basic life necessities to people, prompt justice, and establishment of good governance.

While talking about the health card, he informed that the cards will be distributed to the whole province till the 31st of the next month.