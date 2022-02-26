Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

After Simi Khadra was recently photographed sharing a cuddly moment with The Weeknd at his birthday bash, Selena Gomez rushed to Instagram. It seems intentional, to put all rumours about her friendship with her to rest. Selena, who previously dated The Weekend, appeared to clarify that her friendship with Simi is still intact. Despite rumours that she is romantically connected with her ex.

Read more: Selena Gomez reveals her secrets of stunning beauty

Gomez shared images with the DJ sister pair Simi and Haze Khadra on Instagram. Selena wrote “Since 2013” in the captions, along with a blue heart emoji. Gomez’s photo with Simi Khadra comes just days after the Blinding Lights singer was photographed kissing Khadra in Las Vegas while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

The duo was seen kissing in the DJ booth during the party at Delilah. The Weeknd and Simi have already fuelled romance rumours after being spotted on a dinner outing at Sunset Tower earlier this month. In January, the two were seen exiting The Weeknd’s album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood together.

Read more: Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in a green robe-like coat

Look at Selena Gomez’s post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In regards to Selena’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, she previously stated that the two are still friends despite their breakup. “We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other]. And that was pretty remarkable for me,” Gomez said in an interview with Billboard about their friendship.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 day ago
Dominic Fike have things to say for Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple

Euphoria has been one of HBO's most popular shows. And the second...
1 day ago
Peta Murgatroyd request's fans to pray for husband's return from Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd, who is most known for being a member of the...
3 days ago
Pete Davidson once again deletes his Social Media account

Pete Davidson recently resurfaced on Instagram in the wake of Kanye West's...
3 days ago
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after 5 years!

Ben Stiller recently announced in an interview that he and his wife...
3 days ago
A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster...
3 days ago
8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sara Ali
6 mins ago
Check out what makes Sara Ali Khan ‘scream and cry’

Sara Ali Khan has always surprised the paparazzi with her fondness for...
8 mins ago
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat...
Multan vs Lahore Live Score
10 mins ago
Multan vs Lahore Live Score | MS vs LQ Final | Ball by Ball updates

Multan vs Lahore Live Score: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will meet...
17 mins ago
FM Qureshi, Ukrainian counterpart discuss evacuation of Pakistanis

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his...
Adsence Ad 300X600