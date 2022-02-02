Salman Khan reveals his chiselled body on Instagram

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan has set the internet on fire with his recent picture that showed ‘bhai’ back in shape.

The actor has been ruling the industry for the past many years and is known for his shirtless appearances revealing his all fit body.

The actor took to his instagram and revealed his chiselled features and the left the fans jaw-dropped once again.

On the work front, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor is busy shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Not only this, the actor threw a hit single for his fans named Dance With Me’.

The track garnered immense love from the bhai fans in no time and remains a smash hit.