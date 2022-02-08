Salon fined Rs50, 000 for incomplete make-up of woman

In an ex-parte decree, the district consumer court has imposed a fine of Rs50, 000 on a beauty salon for refusing to complete party make-up of a woman and demanding money more than the settled amount.

Dr. Shazia Sukhera, a resident of Wafaqi Colony Canal Road, filed a complaint before the court saying she hired services of Zarva’s Makeup Lounge, situated at Lawrence Road, signature party makeup of her cousin for the Nikkah ceremony.

She said Rs5000 was given to the salon in advance for a total bill of Rs10000 agreed between the parties.

On the day of the appointment, the plaintiff said, she along with her cousin went to the salon and its owner started makeup after the payment of the remaining amount of Rs5000. After some time, she alleged, the defendant started demanding a further amount of Rs15000 illegally from them for the completion of the makeup.

The plaintiff further alleged that the defendant misbehaved and kicked them out of the salon after they refused to meet her illegal demand. She said due to the unethical and illegal conduct of the defendant they had to visit another salon to get the makeup completed.

The plaintiff’s counsel told the court that a legal notice was served upon the salon for the recovery of Rs1.01 million as damages but she refused to admit her guilt.

He asked the court to order the defendant to pay the damages claimed by the plaintiff for causing her financial loss and mental agony.

The defendant did not join the proceedings despite notices issued by the court.

In his verdict, Presiding Judge Wasim Afzal Mian observes that the defendant opted not to contest the complaint and proceeded against the ex-parte and there is nothing in rebuttal as to the ex-parte evidence of the complainant.

“So it is sufficient to establish that defective services were rendered by the defendant and the complainant had to get makeup for her cousin from another beauty salon,” the judge writes in the verdict.

Allowing the complaint partially, the consumer court’s judge observes that the plaintiff is entitled to receiving an amount of Rs70,000, which included a refund of the makeup fee, litigation charges and counsel fee.