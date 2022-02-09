Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:03 pm
Sania mirza wants Shoaib Malik to play a few more years

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants her husband Shoaib Malik, Pakistani veteran all-rounder, to play for a few more years because of his fitness.

Malik recently turned 40, and it appears that he has no plans to stop doing what he loves. Sania claimed in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan that Malik has a highly fit figure and that her husband is the ideal of a healthy lifestyle.

“Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion and I have said this to him that if you can mentally take the pressure, so play for two more years.

Sania also discussed her future plans, which include starting a business or joining the entertainment industry alongside Malik.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the launch of our perfume and that was different for the both of us. Like the perfume launch, we are thinking of getting into other businesses and exploring other avenues.”

“You might have to ask Shoaib about his decision but for me personally, I am too camera shy to be an actor,” she added.

Sania also disclosed that they are in talks for Shoaib-Sania biopic.” Yes, we are in conversation with some people regarding the biopic. The process has been slowed down a lot due to the pandemic but yes, our contact is with the people.”

Sania went on to say that she and Malik consult each other on a regular basis but that they don’t interfere in work problems. She claimed that she made her retirement decision on her own, but Malik backed her up.

“We value and support each other but, in the end, we always go with our gut as we both are professional athletes. We are playing for many years. He has always been supportive and he told me that he’s behind this decision.”

Sania Mirza will retire from her tennis career by the end of 2022.

