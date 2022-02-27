SAPM Buppi says e-commerce can balance Pakistan’s trade deficit

Buppi said with the personal interest of the premier, various initiatives are being taken for the development of the sector. Image: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on (SAPM) on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi on Sunday said that Pakistan’s trade deficit could be balanced through promotion of e-commerce trade.

Talking to the APP, he said, “We can balance our trade deficit, which will lead to improving the country’s economic growth.”

SAPM advised the youth of Pakistan to utilise the e-commerce sector to play an effective role in economic development.

Buppi said with the personal interest of the premier, various initiatives are being taken for the development of the sector.

He expressed hope that the E-Tijarat portal will help boost trade and help overall economic development by promoting “Made in Pakistan” products in regional and global markets.

SAPM said the incumbent government introduced the first e-commerce policy in October 2019, which would create new avenues of employment opportunities.

He added that a new equity investment policy has been approved while the e-commerce sector is being linked with Silicon Valley.

The SAPM said that work on ease of doing business is also underway in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).