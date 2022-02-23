Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 01:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SAPM Faisal Sultan launches nationwide immunisation campaign for “polio free” Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 01:15 pm

Image: Radio Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan, while addressing the launch of nationwide Polio Campaign on Wednesday said that the drive is important for the safeguard of children, to evacuate the virus and the prestige of the country.

He asserted that nearly 340,000 polio workers were included in the massive countrywide drive of the year.

Read more: Polio-free Pakistan on the cards

“Being the government, health ministry and health professionals were have been dedicated towards the cause”, he added. “It is pertinent to say that for the last three years the country reported zero polio case”.

He advised the parents to receive the polio workers with respect and not to reject the essential two drops.

“We are committed to eradicating Polio from Pakistan”, the minister said.

Sultan also highlighted that the philanthropist Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the evacuation of polio during his first-ever visit to the country.

Read More

2 hours ago
PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cybercrime victims

ISLAMABAD: Rapid increase in cybercrimes, followed by slow convictions warranted amendments in...
2 hours ago
Mushaal seeks world’s intervention to save Yasin Malik’s life

ISLAMABAD: The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation (PCO), Mushaal Hussein Mullick,...
2 hours ago
Arch-rivals of politics joining hands to protect looted money: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib assailed the...
3 hours ago
Pakistan desires to move forward for promoting peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan has a...
3 hours ago
Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

A total of 43 deaths were recorded in Pakistan over the last...
3 hours ago
IHC bars FIA from arresting suspects under PECA’s Section 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred arrests under the Prevention...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif
43 seconds ago
Mira Sethi draws comparisons with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ look

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared...
india covid
13 mins ago
India records 15,102 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,867,031

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,867,031 on Wednesday, as...
africa
19 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - A total of 11,135,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported...
south korea
32 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 171,452 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported a new record high of 171,452 more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600