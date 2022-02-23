SAPM Faisal Sultan launches nationwide immunisation campaign for “polio free” Pakistan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan, while addressing the launch of nationwide Polio Campaign on Wednesday said that the drive is important for the safeguard of children, to evacuate the virus and the prestige of the country.

He asserted that nearly 340,000 polio workers were included in the massive countrywide drive of the year.

“Being the government, health ministry and health professionals were have been dedicated towards the cause”, he added. “It is pertinent to say that for the last three years the country reported zero polio case”.

He advised the parents to receive the polio workers with respect and not to reject the essential two drops.

“We are committed to eradicating Polio from Pakistan”, the minister said.

Sultan also highlighted that the philanthropist Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the evacuation of polio during his first-ever visit to the country.