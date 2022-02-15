SAPM Sania Nishtar warns agents against illegal deduction from Ehsaas Kafaalat

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. Image: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar warned the agents of stern action against the illegal deduction of money of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries.

SAPM shared a video message on her Twitter handle and maintained that strict action will be taken against those found involved in the illegal deduction.

Not only this, Dr Sania Nishtar also announced that the biannual stipend money has been increased from Rs 12, 000 to Rs 13,000 since February 1.

احساس ادائیگیوں میں ناجائز کٹوتیاں کرنے والے ایجنٹوں کیلیئے میرا ویڈیو پیغام، سخت کاروائی کا اعلان:

یکم فروری سے احساس کے پیسے12ہزار سے بڑھا کر13ہزار کر دیئے گئے ہیں۔ اہل خواتین اب کفالت کے پیسے لینے جائیں تو گن کر 13ہزار لیں۔اگر کسی نے پیسے کاٹے تو حکومت ان سے سختی سے نمٹے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/oMHQiF01Sx — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) February 14, 2022

Special Assistant urged the beneficiaries to count the full amount before leaving the counter.

“Nobody is allowed to deduct money from the mentioned amount”, she said.

While mentioning the fraud incidents, Sania Nishtar spurred the beneficiary women to identify those involved in the illegal deduction of money so that government will take stern action against them.