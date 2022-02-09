Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her mom with a heartfelt note.

The most absorbing thing about the birthday post is the set of pictures Sara Ali shared showing her a true copy of her mom.

Ever since the actress has made her Bollywood debut, the fans have been calling her a Xerox copy of her mother.

Sara captioned the post, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude”.

Sara could be seen posing exactly her mom in the pictures shared along with the post.

The Atrangi Re actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 by playing the leading lady.

The same year her movie Simba was also released and both the movies remained box office hits.

While Kedarnath also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.