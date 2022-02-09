Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:44 pm

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her mom with a heartfelt note.

The most absorbing thing about the birthday post is the set of pictures Sara Ali shared showing her a true copy of her mom.

Read more: Sara Ali Khan enjoys Icy Breeze with handsome brother Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Ever since the actress has made her Bollywood debut, the fans have been calling her a Xerox copy of her mother.

Sara captioned the post, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude”.

Sara could be seen posing exactly her mom in the pictures shared along with the post.

The Atrangi Re actress made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 by playing the leading lady.

The same year her movie Simba was also released and both the movies remained box office hits.

Read more: Sara Ali Khan carries off a comfy chic look while returning from shoot

While Kedarnath also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Read More

4 hours ago
Adele wins big at the 2022 Brit Awards

Last night was a big one for Adele as she won three...
10 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton respond publicly to the Queen's announcement that Duchess Camilla would become "Queen Consort."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded publicly to the Queen's...
11 hours ago
Why Prince Philip was never called King

In a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen stated her future...
11 hours ago
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Everything You Need to Know About Elizabeth II's 70th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February...
11 hours ago
Prince Charles 'personally called Prince Harry to inform him that Camilla will be Queen.'

It is understood that Prince Charles personally called Prince Harry to inform...
11 hours ago
A royal historian explains why Queen Elizabeth authorised Camilla's appointment as Queen

Queen Elizabeth recently expressed her heartfelt desire for her son Prince Charles'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

9 mins ago
‘One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
united states
16 mins ago
U.S. Low-income, uninsured people face hurdles to obtain COVID-19 antivirals: NBC

WASHINGTON - Low-income and uninsured people in the United States are facing...
pcb
18 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
22 mins ago
Pakistan calls for a ‘sharp focus’ on combating growing Islamophobia

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) to concentrate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600