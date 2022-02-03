Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:32 pm

Sarah Khan teamed up with daughter Alyana

Actress Sarah Khan has teamed up with her cute little daughter Alyana Falak and the mother-daughter duo enjoys ‘no sleep time’ together.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the glimpses from her motherhood.

Read more: Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana is her exact copy

Khan and Alyana Falak could be seen lying on bed and having whale of a time together when the baby girl feels non-sleepy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The Raqs e Bismil actress gave birth to her bundle of joy a few months back and ever since relishing this new chapter of her life.

Sarah Falak

She keeps on posting updates about her daughter and the fans are loving her.

Sarah and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020 and the couple welcomed their first born in October last year

