Sarwar confers ‘Governor Awards’ on 30 personalities

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has conferred “Governor Awards” to 30 personalities in a ceremony held at Governor House in Lahore on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that history remembers those who serve humanity rather than those who have wealth, adding that our heroes are those who serve others and their services cannot be forgotten.

The Punjab Governor conferred awards to famous poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, social worker Muhammed Ramzan Chhipa, Sultana Siddique, President Quran Publisher Association Qurat ul Allah, Chaudhary Muhammed Ashraf Dhalo for social work, Mian Muhammed Ejaz for providing free treatment to kidney patients, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Muhammed Umer for the exceptional services in the education sector, Imtiaz Kosar for exceptional services in the economic sector, Dr. Jahan Ara for services in the health department for women, Dr. Sanita Saelor for working for development and welfare of women, Dr. Ajaz Bashir for working to promote tree plantation in the country.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar also presented awards to Lieutenant Colonel (R) Javed Iqbal for providing free education to children, Dr. Kosar Abdullah, Dr. Fouzia Ashraf for her exceptional services

during the Covid-19 pandemic, social worker Muhammed Adnan, Shehar Bano for her services for peace, Dr. Ayesha Shoukat for her contributions to the medical field, Ghazala Ansari for making Pakistan proud in the field of Golf, Mirza Muhammed Asghar for provision of clean water and social services, Seth Qamar Khan and Bao Munir Ahmed for exceptional services in country’s economic development, Dr. Hamayun Taimor Baig for services in the health sector, member of UNICEF Azmi Khuram Bukhari, to Surangi Paller, Zohaib Hassan for bringing Pakistan laurels in culture, Shaista Khawar for social services, late Ruth Pfau for serving humanity and late Professor Dr. Munir Ahmad for services in education sector whose award was received by his daughter Dr Aliya.

He said that it is our responsibility to acknowledge and encourage the efforts of people who make Pakistan proud and work for humanity. We should give respect to people who work for the betterment of society, he added.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor, also spoke on the occasion said that the peace of mind can be gained by working for humanity.