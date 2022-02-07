Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations in a tweet said on Monday night.

The both officials discussed the regional situation, bilateral cooperation and professional matters.

They reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.