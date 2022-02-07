Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:20 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Saudi Minister of Interior calls on Gen Bajwa

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:20 am

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: File

Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud calls on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations in a tweet said on Monday night.

The both officials discussed the regional situation, bilateral cooperation and professional matters.

They reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Read More

3 hours ago
Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Transfer orders of FIA sugar inquiry team not reversed yet

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi has not withdrawn transfer...
4 hours ago
Formation of Pakistan Cotton Authority approved to provide quality seed, enhance yield

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a Pakistan Cotton...
5 hours ago
Tiktoker’s assaulting case: LHC grants post-arrest bail to prime suspect, three co-accused

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to prime suspect,...
6 hours ago
Over 200 Pak-Afghan trade related issues resolved in less than 6 months, says Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has told the 12th meeting of Pakistan-Afghanistan...
6 hours ago
SC rejects plea to increase minorities’ seats in NA, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday rejected a petition...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
PML-N CEC decides to use all constitutional, democratic steps to get rid of PTI govt

In view of the plight of the people and the critical internal...
Wordle Answer Today
32 mins ago
What is the Wordle Answer Today? Wordle #234, February 8th

Wordle Answer Today: Here is the Wordle word 234 that was released...
Cow Dung
39 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Students Training to Make Cow Dung Cakes, Netizens Reacts

A video of a lecturer at the reputed Banaras Hindu University teaching...
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challange 
42 mins ago
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challange 

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat "Sohna...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600