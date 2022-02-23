Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Arman Sabir

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SBBHC, NADRA sign MoU to ensure applicants’ data verification

Arman Sabir

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:17 pm

SBBHC, NADRA sign MoU to ensue applicants’ data verification. Photo / Bol News

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell (SBBHC) and NADRA to improve the overall working of the SBBHC.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Nawab Ali Wassan present on the occasion said that NARDA on the request of the SBBHC has designed a software to verify the CNIC of applicants and details of their relatives.

The main purpose of this software is to ensure that only genuine & needy persons get benefit out of this scheme, he added.

Chairman SBBHS Jalaluddin Jalalani and Director General NADRA Col (R) Muhammad Anees Khan signed the MoU. The officers concerned of both organisations were also present on the occasion.

Read More

2 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif will be Prime Minister of Pakistan if no-trust motion succeeds: Asif Zardari

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said if a no-confidence motion succeeded,...
2 hours ago
Mohsin Butt reappointed as new Balochistan police IG

LAHORE: After a gap of over a year, senior police officer Mohsin...
3 hours ago
Eminent journalist, political commentator Dr Mehdi Hasan passes away

LAHORE: The eminent journalist and professor of Mass Communication Dr Mehdi Hasan,...
4 hours ago
Pakistan urges UN to hold India accountable for human rights violation against Muslims

Islamabad: Pakistan has urged United Nations and relevant international human rights organisations...
4 hours ago
2020 Delhi riots, 1991 mass rapes of Kashmiri women scar on world’s conscience: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reprehensible incidents of the Delhi...
5 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal's plea for acquittal dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Streaming platform
3 mins ago
Incredible responses: Streaming platform asked to summarize movie plots in five words

Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they...
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green
5 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
Andrew McDonald
5 mins ago
Australia’s interim head coach Andrew McDonald ready for Pakistan tour

Andrew McDonald, Australia's interim head coach, is optimistic about his team's preparations...
Kate Middleton
11 mins ago
Kate Middleton reunites with Princess Mary of Denmark, her royal doppelganger

On the penultimate day of her solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600