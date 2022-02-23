A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell (SBBHC) and NADRA to improve the overall working of the SBBHC.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Nawab Ali Wassan present on the occasion said that NARDA on the request of the SBBHC has designed a software to verify the CNIC of applicants and details of their relatives.

The main purpose of this software is to ensure that only genuine & needy persons get benefit out of this scheme, he added.

Chairman SBBHS Jalaluddin Jalalani and Director General NADRA Col (R) Muhammad Anees Khan signed the MoU. The officers concerned of both organisations were also present on the occasion.