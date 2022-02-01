Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 01:32 pm

SC directs Sindh govt to empower LG, annuls LG Act’s two Sections

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Image:File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s petition in the case pertaining to powers of the local government and directed the Sindh government to empower the LG. The apex court also declared Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act null and void.

Read more: JI announces to end protest as Sindh govt agrees to accept its demands

The court ordered the provincial government to make all the laws harmonious with the Article 140A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Article 140A states, “Each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.”

The top court said the provincial government cannot start a new project which lies in jurisdiction of the local government. It said making master plan and its implementation was the right of the local government.

The SC said the Sindh government was bound to establish empowered local bodies institutions. The financial, administrative and political powers should be ensured to the LG government.

On January 28, the Jamaat e Islami (JI) had announced to end its protest after 29 days, as the Sindh government agreed to accept its demands regarding amendments in the Sindh Local Government Act.

Read more: Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting between a delegation of the Sindh government led by Provincial Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and JI leadership including JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem and MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Dr Asim Hussain and Waqar Mehdi were also present on this occasion.

