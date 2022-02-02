SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

Former SSP Rao Anwar in his petition stated that his case is pending in trial court and he also got bail from the lower court. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar seeking removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL).

The apex court bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, dismissed the plea and asked the lawyer to go to the concerned forum for the removal of his client name from ECL.

The Supreme Court also advised the counsel to file a new petition for relief.

Anwar in his petition stated that his case was pending in trial court and he also got bail from the lower court. He requested the apex court to order the removal of his name from ECL, as he is regularly appearing in the court in each hearing of the case.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the ex-police officer’s name has been put in the ECL till further orders.

Earlier in 2019, the Supreme Court had already dismissed the Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL.

Anwar is prime accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mahsud from South Waziristan in a ‘staged police encounter’ in Karachi. He was killed on January 13, 2018.

Last year anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted the former SSP and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.