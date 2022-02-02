Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:47 pm

SC dismisses Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

02nd Feb, 2022. 02:47 pm
Rao Anwar Naqeebullah Murder case

Former SSP Rao Anwar in his petition stated that his case is pending in trial court and he also got bail from the lower court. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar seeking removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL).

The apex court bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, dismissed the plea and asked the lawyer to go to the concerned forum for the removal of his client name from ECL.

The Supreme Court also advised the counsel to file a new petition for relief.

Anwar in his petition stated that his case was pending in trial court and he also got bail from the lower court. He requested the apex court to order the removal of his name from ECL, as he is regularly appearing in the court in each hearing of the case.

Read more: ATC directs SSP to recording evidence on Dec 2 in Naqeebullah murder case

Justice Ahsan remarked that the ex-police officer’s name has been put in the ECL till further orders.

Earlier in 2019, the Supreme Court had already dismissed the Rao Anwar plea to remove his name from ECL.

Anwar is prime accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mahsud from South Waziristan in a ‘staged police encounter’ in Karachi. He was killed on January 13, 2018.

Last year anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted the former SSP and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Read More

1 hour ago
FIA Lahore director requests DG to cancel transfers of sugar inquiry team members

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan on...
1 hour ago
NDMA issues rain, thunderstorm alert

The National Disaster and Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert about...
2 hours ago
Farrukh Habib seeks scrutiny of accounts of all political parties

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said that the...
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid terms Nawaz Sharif as the 'most unfortunate' leader in the world

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday termed Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz...
2 hours ago
PPP not sincere in devolution as it will weaken its power: Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar said on Wednesday that...
3 hours ago
Indian forces martyr another Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The killing spree in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

tonga covid-19
4 mins ago
More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

SUVA - Tonga reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the...
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
14 mins ago
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more...
WhatsApp
15 mins ago
WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the 'Delete...
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic
22 mins ago
Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600