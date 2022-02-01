Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

01st Feb, 2022. 02:10 pm

SC refuses to entertain SCBA plea by raising objection

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The registrar office of the apex court returned the plea of SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon by raising objections.

The registrar stated that a larger bench of the top court had already settled the matter, and a petition seeking review of the verdict given by the bench had also been dismissed. Once the SC handed down a verdict in a matter, a new petition could not be filed against it, the registrar added.

SCBA President Bhoon, in his plea, stated that the top court could not assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article does not give the right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice.

He requested the apex court to define the parameters for the use of Article 62(1)(f) in its verdicts. He suggested that an election challenged under this article be set aside only.

The SCBA president further proposed that the penalty of life disqualification be handed only in election matters.

It is noteworthy that under article 62 (1)(f) Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

The article stipulates that a person can not be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

