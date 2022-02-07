Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

07th Feb, 2022. 06:21 pm
SC rejects plea to increase minorities’ seats in NA, provincial assemblies

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

07th Feb, 2022. 06:21 pm

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Monday rejected a petition seeking an increase in the number of seats reserved for minorities in the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies.

The apex court two-member bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the petition today and maintained the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict.

The apex court, in its ruling, said that a constitutional amendment was required for the purpose and that it could not order the parliament to do so.

The petitioner lawyer argued before the court that since there had been a massive increase in the country’s population in recent years, therefore, the parliament be ordered to increase the number of minorities’ seats not only in the National Assembly but also in the four provincial assemblies.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked how could the court order the parliament to introduce an amendment in the constitution.

After hearing the arguments, the court later rejected the petition seeking an increase in national and provincial assemblies.

