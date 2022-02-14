Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

14th Feb, 2022. 03:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SC turns down KP govt plea for holding local body election on new date

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

14th Feb, 2022. 03:15 pm

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government plea, seeking a new date for holding local government elections’ second phase in the province.

The apex court two-member bench heard the petition moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench order.

During the hearing, KP Advocate General told the court that no consultation was made on this issue, and therefore, the elections should be postponed.

The SC bench forwarded the case to ECP and directed it to hold proceedings and conclude the matter. The apex court also ordered both the parties to present their stance before the commission.

The bench remarked that the case had become ineffective after the issuance of a new schedule.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that the court would not set a wrong example by suspending the polls.

The top court suspended the order of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to postpone the second phase of local body elections in KP, after which the Election Commission released a new schedule.

The bench further remarked that the ECP to decide about the election schedule. “This is not the job of SC to decide the matter. Why should the SC interfere in election matters?”

The SC upheld the PHC decision and turned down the KP government plea seeking a new date for holding local government elections.

Read More

2 hours ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
2 hours ago
PM's statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
3 hours ago
PTI govt to defeat Opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran, says Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday that the Pakistan...
3 hours ago
Nawabshah killings: Culprits should be brought to justice, demands FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the killing of six people,...
3 hours ago
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over...
3 hours ago
‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel’s spine-tingling trailer is out

The Bobby Deol starrer film Love Hostel’s trailer is out and took...
afghanistan
9 mins ago
Afghanistan to play three ODIs, two T20Is against Bangladesh

Afghanistan national team will be touring Bangladesh for the white-ball series scheduled...
philippines
15 mins ago
Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19...
20 mins ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for the pilgrims...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600