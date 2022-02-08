Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:14 pm
‘Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion’

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Image: File

LAHORE: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the political situation and promotion of interprovincial harmony. Both leaders also condemned the negative politics of the opposition.

CM Buzdar said that the no-confidence motion of the opposition, which had fled the resignations, would also fail.

Some parties have already parted ways by mistrusting the opposition alliance; therefore, the scattered Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should first care for its existence, he added.

He said the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, but the opposition wants to put the country in reverse gear.

“The entire opposition could not unite and even if it becomes united, it has no status before PM Imran Khan,” Buzdar expressed.

Sindh governor said the hue and cry of the opposition would continue, adding that the people have already expressed their distrust in the opposition.

