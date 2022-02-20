Scenic Kashmir sets up scene for tourists

Valleys of AJK have attracted tourists looking to get away from overcrowded Murree, Galiyat

Speaking highly of nature’s bounties, the snow-covered peaks and lush green valleys of Azad Kashmir have always been a source of attraction for nature lovers.

Its soothing and picturesque waterfalls forming into streams and lakes alongside the zigzag roads and crisscross rivers have made Kashmir ‘a heaven on earth,’ with tremendous potential to attract tourists from across the country.

In recent years, after the heavy rush and uncomfortable environment in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali and Ayubia, the green and peaceful mountainous valleys of Azad Kashmir have attracted sizeable family tourism.

“We have enchanting sites in Azad Kashmir with tremendous tourism potential. The area is bestowed with nature’s bounties and picturesque destinations”, said Secretary Tourism AJK Midhat Shahzad.

“In 2018, over 1.4 million tourists visited AJK. The influx of tourists increased to 1.5m in 2019 and we expected it to touch the two million figure during 2020”, she said. “However, repeated waves of the Covid pandemic affected the trend”, she regretted.

Midhat said that keeping in view the potential increase in the number of tourists heading to the region, massive infrastructure was built in recent years, particularly in areas like the Neelum Valley and Poonch. “The government had renovated several tourist resorts at Tatta Pani, Kotli, Poonch and in Muzaffarabad district”, she apprised.

She said the AJK government had conducted a detailed survey on the development of the tourism sector. “Then, Covid surfaced and improvement work slowed down. But we still have plans to [promote] tourism in the region by providing best possible facilities to visitors”.

During the Mughal and British eras, Kashmir was one of the topmost tourist destinations for people of the subcontinent. Later on, with the promotion of drama and film industries in the subcontinent, it also became an ideal spot for shootings alongside tourism.

The northern part of Azad Jammu and Kashmir encompasses the lower part of the Himalayas, including Jamgarh Peak (15,531 feet, or 4,734 meters). The Sarwali peak in the Neelum Valley is the highest peak in the state. The Neelum Valley, Ratti Gali, Pir Chinasi, Banjosa Lake, Nergola Waterfall, Arang Kel, Toli Pir, Jari Kas Park, Dhani Waterfall, Sharda Peeth and much more have emerged as major tourist destinations for the local as well as foreign tourists.

“Eye-catching sites and spots, rich with nature’s bounties always have soothing effect on tourists”, said Rashid Mahmood, an operator who arranges trips for different parts of Azad Kashmir for tourists. “Families prefer more to visit destinations in Kashmir”, he observed. He urged the local authorities to preserve nature and the environment, besides ensuring peaceful atmosphere and better infrastructure. “Visitors should be provided homely environment with a view to encourage the visitors to come here again and again”, he added.

Muzaffarabad and Pattan are among the wettest areas. Throughout the region the average rainfall exceeds 1,400mm, with the highest average rainfall occurring near Muzaffarabad.

Like the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit-Baltistan region, many Kashmiri people earn their living through hotel accommodation, cuisine and food outlets, transport and sale of other traditional cloth and pottery products.

LoC flare-ups

However, the tourism industry in Azad Kashmir especially in areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Neelum Valley often face challenging times due to unprovoked Indian shelling at the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

Tourism had flourished in the Neelum Valley after ceasefire along the LoC, but Indian aggression once again affected it. Moreover, recent Covid waves also had negative impacts on the industry.

“Earlier, the Indian firing and now the pandemic has affected the tourism industry”, Midhat Shahzad said.

“Since most of the tourists come from Punjab and Sindh, lockdowns and restricted travelling affected the visits as compared to previous years”.

The hospitality industry was especially affected since 2020 onwards. The hotels that used to be full to capacity are now partially occupied and this tendency resulted in economic hardships for the owners and other associated businesses.

“The tourism business flourished in the region particularly in the Neelum Valley after 2006 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan”, said Zulfiqar Ali, owner of a guest house.

“When, the cross-LoC trade and bus service was started, the local investors had heavily invested in the sector by opening guest houses in the area”, he said. “I had also invested handsome amount in a guest house. But, India again resorted to firing across the LoC, badly affecting our business”, he regretted.

“We are passing through difficult time as unprovoked Indian shelling and pandemic had affected dozens of businesses associated [with] this industry”, said Zulfiqar. “But we are hopeful that the situation would improve and tourism will flourish during the days ahead”.

He suggested the authorities to ensure strict adherence to the SoPs related to Covid and smart lockdowns where necessary, but continue to encourage tourism for the sake of the survival of hotel industry and local people.—APP