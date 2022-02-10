Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:26 am
Security Council calls for release of Burkina Faso president

UN security council

UNITED NATIONS – United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed serious concern about the “unconstitutional change of government” in Burkina Faso and called for the release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other government officials.

According to a Security Council statement, the council members took note of the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to suspend Burkina Faso’s membership “until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities.”

The UN Security Council also expressed support for regional mediation efforts to resolve the crisis. The council members expressed concern over “the negative impact” of the unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation.

Burkina Faso soldiers staged a coup on Jan. 24, ending the functions of President Kabore. The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took over from the civilian government.

A joint mission of the ECOWAS and the United Nations met and discussed the situation in Burkina Faso with the country’s military leaders at the end of January.

